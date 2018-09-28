Retired Canadian forward Gillian Apps, clearly still smarting over Team USA’s historic victory over Canada in the championship game at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, has figured out a way to get that gold medal back in Canadian hands—by marrying Team USA captain Meghan Duggan. Or maybe it’s just love. Either way: well played.

Duggan and Apps, a longtime couple, got married last weekend in Maine, and everybody looks lovely and happy, including Duggan’s bridesmaids, Team USA Teammates Kacey Bellamy, Brianna Decker, and Erika Lawler.

Apps, the granddaughter and daughter of NHLers, retired before Pyeongchang, but she was part of the Canadian teams that beat Duggan and the U.S. for gold in Sochi and Vancouver, and has a third gold from the 2006 Torino games. The two also faced off against each other in five world championships.

Duggan captained the U.S. squad to its first gold in 20 years. The forward also has two Olympic silvers, seven world titles, and six Four Nations Cups. She currently plays for the NWHL’s Boston Pride.

Theirs isn’t the only relationship to cross the 49th parallel. U.S. hockey legend Julie Chu and Canada’s 2014 Olympic captain Caroline Ouellette are married and had a baby daughter last November.

If a Team USA player tells you they have a girlfriend in Canada, believe them.