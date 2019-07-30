Screenshot: ATP Challenger

Alex Lebedev, a successful college tennis player at Notre Dame, is now working his way into the pro ranks by competing in ITF and ATP Challenger events. This week the 22-year-old was attempting to qualify for the Challenger in Lexington, Kentucky, which broiled at a high of 89 degrees on Monday. It feels even hotter on the hard court.



Late in the third set during his match against Vasil Kirkov, Lebedev coped with leg cramps so severe that he could not stand straight. Somehow he still clawed his way to 5-4, with an opportunity to serve out the match. That’s when things turned a little messy:

Play was suspended for about nine minutes while the vomit was toweled off the court in phases, as a very apologetic Lebedev looked on. When the match resumed, the cramps intensified, forcing him to withdraw.



The winner of this match won no money, but earned a place in a match that will pay out $260 to the winner. Sports are hard.



H/t @kicknyrgios