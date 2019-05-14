Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

Celtics guard Terry Rozier was on this morning’s episode of Get Up, and was asked during a one-on-one interview what it’s like to play with Kyrie Irving, the Celtics’ mercurial star who spent most of this season doing everything in his power alienate himself from his teammates. Rozier immediately answered the question with a straightforward compliment—“He’s a great guy, great leader.” From there things kind of went off the rails.



Here’s everything Rozier said right after calling Irving a “great leader”:

You just have to adjust to his style. Whatever Kyrie wants done, he’s gonna show it, that’s what he wants done. And you have to adjust to his style of play and how he goes about every game and every day.

None of that really screams “great leader” to me, but Rozier was given a chance to clear things up when Mike Greenberg pressed him to elaborate on how the Celtics managed to adjust to Irving’s style. He had this to say:

I think guys was getting it, especially towards the end of the season. Like I said, we would come in the game and it would be a different game plan than what we kind of expected and went through in practice, so it was like, it was just different.

And just in case you thought Rozier was simply caught off guard and revealed more than he intended to, he spent the rest of the morning in the ESPN car wash and had some barbs ready for Gordon Hayward and Brad Stevens by the time he got to First Take:

These are definitely the words of a guy who loves his team and really hopes to continue playing with the Celtics for years to come.