On Tuesday, Canadian ice dancers and two-time Olympic gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir officially announced their intentions to “step away” from ice dancing after their cross-Canada tour in October. Though they leave the sport perhaps the greatest ice dancing team of all time, their career was marred by well-deserved criticism of their frustrating refusal to fuck or get married.

(Moir is recently engaged to a different ice dancer, but never mind that.)

“We’ve spent 22 years coasting around the outside of the rink, hanging out together, making programs, trying to just soak up our skating experience,” Moir said.

“We’re just so grateful,” said Virtue. “How lucky are we, really, that we’ve gotten to share all of this together, and with all of you?”

OK! Now bone!