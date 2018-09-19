Photo: Onalaska ISD

Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in Onalaska, Texas, was caught being racist online when he commented “When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback,” on a Facebook post about the Houston Texans’ Week 2 loss to the Titans.



Redden was upset about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ending the game with an ill-advised throw in the middle of the field that left the Texans, who were down 20-17, unable to stop the clock and line up for a field goal before the game ended.

The Houston Chronicle reached out to Redden for comment, who told the paper that he thought he was responding to a private message when he decided to say nakedly racist things about Watson. Oops! He also said that he regretted making the post, but added that “Over the history of the NFL, [black quarterbacks] have had limited success.”

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was asked about Redden’s comments today, and had this to say:

You really fucked up, Lynn.