Mark Adams is done at Texas Tech. After being suspended for an “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” — he referenced slaves and their masters though claims he was quoting from the Bible — Adams stepped down from his role as men’s basketball coach, the school announced Wednesday.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams, 66, said in a statement. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

Texas Tech announced it suspended Adams on Sunday because, in a discussion with a player, he was “encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt was initially only going to issue Adams a written reprimand, but instead, said the suspension will be used “to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”

Adams was not on the sidelines for the Red Raiders’ loss to West Virginia yesterday in the Big 12 Tournament, as assistant coach Corey Williams handled the interim duties.

Adams also allegedly spit on a player

According to a report, the school is also looking into another alleged incident involving Adams: