The 10 best head coaching candidates on the market

Photo : Getty Images

We’re rounding the corner to that time of year.

And no, I’m not referring to Christmas. We’re inching closer to the infamous Tuesday after Week 17.

“Clean house” day.

The New York Jets are showing us Adam Gase is probably going nowhere.

Sorry, New York fans, my thoughts are with you.

We’ve seen the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, and Atlanta Falcons pull the rug from underneath their guys, but who will replace them?

There is speculation year after year. And every year, there are disappointments in who gets a head coaching opportunity.

Last year, Joe Judge, Kevin Stefanski, and even Matt Rhule got a head coaching opportunity ahead of the accomplished Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Do these teams want to win or not?

I’m making this list nice and early. Before teams begin to dive into their decisions. Five weeks out, to be exact.

There is no confusion on who franchises should be taking a look at. These are the guys that deserve a head coaching shot in 2021.

Honorable mentions: George Edwards, Leslie Frazier