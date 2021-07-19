The AFC North running backs are here

The NFC East gets a lot of media attention, mostly because the Dallas Cowboys are “America’s Team” or something, and rightly so. The division is constantly a circus and has very large, passionate fan bases. Home to Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliot, rounded out by Miles Sanders and up-and-coming Antonio Gibson, the NFC East has some pretty damn good running backs in its division. They’re currently the best running back division in football.
That crown, however, will be challenged this year by the AFC North.