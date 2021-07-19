The AFC North running backs are here

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers used their first-round draft pick this year on running back Najee Harris out of Alabama. If you’re unfamiliar with this prospect, the short description is that he’s really damn good. 6-foot-1, 232 pounds, and the guy has hands and agility that a running back his size should not be allowed to possess.



Yeah, it says 6-foot-2, because that’s what Alabama had him listed at, but still. The big guy doesn’t play like a big guy. He plays like a running back three inches shorter and 15 pounds lighter. Pittsburgh has always featured a bell-cow running back when they have one. Harris should see around 300 touches his rookie season and will immediately plant himself in the top tier of running backs.

The AFC North has a stable of veterans and young running backs alike who will dominate football storylines this year. While there is elite talent elsewhere, no division possesses the top-to-bottom talent offered by the AFC North’s four teams.

