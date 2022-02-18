3rd Team: C – Arvydas Sabonis

Had Arvydas Sabonis come to the NBA in the mid-’80s when he was initially drafted, I’m confident he wouldn’t be on any of these teams. Sabonis would have made at least one All-Star appearance, one would assume. Stories of Sabonis’ talent level in his 20s playing in Europe are legendary to this day. By the time he got to the Portland Trail Blazers in 1995, Sabonis was still a good big man but nowhere near the player he’d been a couple years earlier. Although Sabonis was never an NBA All-Star, he is in the basketball Hall of Fame for his overall contribution to the game.