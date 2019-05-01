This must be how Walter Cronkite felt on November 22, 1963: The Booger Mobile is officially gone.

With Jason Witten leaving the Monday Night Football booth for greener pastures and possibly more head injuries, ESPN has decided not to replace him. Joe Tessitore will stay as the play-by-play guy, and Booger McFarland will be moved into the booth with him. That means there will be no pilot for that infernal Booger Mobile. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters will be the only thing possibly obstructing fans’ views this season.

Let’s take a moment to remember all the times the Booger Mobile brought joy and astute football analysis to everyone. Okay, that’s enough.