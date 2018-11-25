Photo: Frank Victores (AP)

The Browns beat the shit out of the Bengals Sunday afternoon. It was Cleveland’s first road win since Week 5 of the 2015 season, and the first time a Browns quarterback won consecutive starts since 2014. And how lovely that former Browns head coach Hue Jackson could be in attendance to watch this proud moment! Except that Jackson was in attendance as special assistant to the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, where it was reported this weekend that Jackson may be next in line at head coach when Marvin Lewis inevitably ascends to “an upper-management position.” Professional football in Ohio is screwy as hell!

Today’s reunion was generally not taken as an opportunity for appreciative Browns players to warmly buddy up with their former head coach. In fact, it appears at least a few of them were interested in either publicly embarrassing Jackson or doing whatever they could to avoid being in his company. The first blow was struck by Damarious Randall, who handed the ball to Jackson after ripping off a bad overthrow from Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel:

Cold! After the game, Jackson made his way to midfield to offer congratulations to his former players, where the only Browns player who hadn’t skedaddled out of there in time, Baker Mayfield, looked extremely disinterested in even acknowledging Jackson’s presence:

When asked about it, Mayfield indicated his cold shoulder had to do with Jackson taking a gig with a division rival so soon after leaving the Browns:

It appears Jackson has not escaped the indignities of being associated with the Cleveland Browns. So few ever do!