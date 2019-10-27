The Bucs Just Can't Get Out Of Their Own Way

Tampa Bay’s offense is at its worst whenever Mike Evans doesn’t have the ball. Case in point is this 3rd-and-goal play with the offense just four yards from the end zone. What should have been a simple hand off to running back Dare Ogunbowale turned into a comedy of errors as Breshad Perriman jacked up his teammate while motioning to the other side of the field.

Either Perriman didn’t know what the play was going to be, or he was so intense with his motion that he closed his eyes while doing it. Either way, the end result serves as a solid metaphor for how this offense operates most of the time.