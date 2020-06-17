The Chargers Might Give Kaepernick a Workout, Maybe?

The Los Angeles Chargers might give Colin Kaepernick a workout this summer. But maybe not? It’s hard to say. Illustration : Getty

Colin Kaepernick could get a chance to make a league roster this season.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, one of three black head coaches in the NFL, spoke on Wednesday about Kaepernick and the possibility that he could receive a workout with the franchise.

Lynn said Kaepernick “definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system we’re going to be running,” and that he is “on the workout list.”

However, Lynn was careful to mention that the Chargers have not reached out to Kaepernick just yet and have “no plans” to work him out at this moment.

The unrestricted free agent has been blackballed from the league for nearly four years after taking a knee to protest social injustice and police brutality in 2016.

The recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police have sparked nationwide outrage and prompted massive protests across the country. It has made many question the structures of our society and police interactions.

It has also put Kaepernick back in the public conversation for his brave stance years ago to try to bring attention to these societal issues.

Earlier this week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN he hoped to see a team sign the former 49ers QB.

“If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell told the network’s Mike Greenberg.

“I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that,” Goodell said.

In a short social media video earlier this month, the commissioner issued an apology for failing to listen to players’ protest efforts sooner, after a group of prominent stars challenged the league to admit its wrongdoing in silencing players’ voices.

The video was basically the league’s attempt as an apology to Kaepernick — even though it failed to mention his name.

Kaepernick had been offered a chance to work out by the league in 2019, but complications with a waiver form he was asked to sign forced him to conduct his own separate event, which would not be overseen by the league.

The Chargers already have three quarterbacks on their roster, including Justin Herbert the sixth overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.