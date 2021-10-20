In the first two games of the Josh Gordon era in Kansas City, there haven’t been many opportunities for him to shine on the field. In limited time, Gordon has one catch in two games for 11 yards. I guess it’s safe to say Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is bringing him along slowly.

“Yeah, it just didn’t work out that way, but we’ll keep bringing him along,” said Reid. “I think he’s just starting to get comfortable with this whole thing. We had him in for a couple few plays. I don’t know what it totaled out, but he’ll be fine. We just keep working through everything.”

Right now, it seems like the Chiefs need all the help they can get, so whatever kind of production Gordon can give them will be welcomed with open arms. If Reid and the Chiefs can carve out a role on this offense for Gordon, they could be right back in the conversation for the most dynamic in football. Although the offense is still scoring 30.8 points per game, it just doesn’t look or feel the same.

One thing that is different this year is the turnovers by Patrick Mahomes. Last year, the quarterback threw six interceptions all season, and only five in 2019. Mahomes has already thrown the ball to the other team eight times in six games this season. Maybe the Chiefs can make Gordon into their possession-style wide receiver once he gets up to speed.

It’s too bad Gordon can’t play defense, because that’s where the Chiefs have continued to struggle above anything else. Even with the fluctuation in INTs for Mahomes, the defense is where this team has really struggled. The Chiefs are giving up 29.3 points per game so far, and it seems the offense is feeling the need to press, as the defense can’t be trusted.

Kansas City seriously needs to get Gordon acclimated sooner rather than later. Early this season, it’s been clear that the Chiefs’ strategy is to run up the score because the defense can’t stop a nosebleed. The offense goes into each game knowing it has to score at least 30 points to have a chance. This philosophy has only worked partially, as the Chiefs are just 3-3 after beating Washington 31-13 in Week 6.

If you buy into what Reid said of Gordon, we should see a gradual uptick in production week-to-week from Gordon. The Chiefs need a viable number two option on the outside to keep teams from devoting so much attention to Tyreek Hill. Yes, Travis Kelce is still there, but from what KC has shown this season, they’ll need all their offensive weapons to be firing and in sync if they’re going to make another run at a Super Bowl.

All eyes are on Reid to see if he can keep this train on the tracks and if the Chiefs can Gordon resurrect his career for the umpteenth time. If it doesn’t happen this time, we may not see Gordon in another NFL uniform.