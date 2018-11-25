The Dolphins and Colts were cruising along, having a normal game, when they suddenly started to just give the ball to the other team.

It was great! Here’s what happened on three consecutive plays:

It started with Andrew Luck, who threw not to a player on his own team, but to the Dolphins’ Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins got into it next; Ryan Tannehill hit Leonte Carroo for a short gain, but Carroo fumbled and the Colts recovered.

But Luck was feeling generous, and gave the ball right back to the Dolphins on a long bomb that was caught (again) by Howard.



The Dolphins broke the streak by kneeling out to end the half.