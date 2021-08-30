The Carson Wentz story in Indianapolis just keeps getting more complicated as the season inches closer.



The Colts just placed Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list and it could have a significant impact on the former MVP candidate’s readiness to take the reins as the team’s Week 1 starter.

Wentz wasn’t the only player to be put on the COVID-19 list. Center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal were also put on the list on Monday.

Earlier this off-season, Wentz refused to say if he had gotten his vaccine shots or not. Pascal and Kelly are not on the record about their vaccination status either.

Basically, if Wentz, Pascal, or Kelly are vaccinated and contract the virus, then they can come back in a few days if they don’t show any symptoms and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If they are unvaccinated and come in close contact with someone who tested positive, the trio will need five straight days of negative tests before they could return.

If any one of the athletes is both unvaccinated and tested positive, then he is going to have to sit for a significant period. They must be isolated for 10 days at a minimum.

This means that Wentz could be available to the Colts with only a few days left before their season opener against the Seahawks.

The Wentz COVID situation is another complication that the Indianapolis organization will have to endure with the quarterback as he tries to prove that he can still play in this league and be a key piece for a championship team. Earlier this month, Wentz had foot surgery but was showing good signs in practice.

There was optimism that Wentz could be the starter coming into Week 1. This will be just another setback that the franchise will have to fight through as the second chapter in Wentz’s career comes around the corner.