Photo: Charlie Neibergall (AP)

The Chiefs are manhandling the Colts on both sides of the ball right now, but the game is still faintly in reach thanks to this blocked punt by Najee Goode and end-zone recovery by Zach Pascal.

At one point, the Colts had 21 yards and no first downs to the Chiefsā€™ 274 yards and 18 first downs. Andrew Luck threw for four quick first downs and 61 yards in the two-minute drill, only to have Adam Vinatieri doinkĀ a 23-yard field goal to keep it at 24-7 right before halftime.