The Dallas Cowboys added wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Oakland Raiders during their bye week. It helped! Cooper was the Cowboys’ leading receiver, catching 5 passes for 58 yards and a score on Monday night. It didn’t help the Cowboys win, of course: They lost at home to the Tennessee Titans, 28-14.

This week on Emergency Football Show Weekly, Dom Cosentino and I discuss the wreckage of the Cowboys, the Saints and Drew Brees, Michael Thomas’s cell phone touchdown celebration and the future of Le’Veon Bell in Pittsburgh. Enjoy!