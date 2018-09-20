Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Jason Schreiber (Union Leader)

The wonderful state of New Hampshire—full disclosure: I grew up in New Hampshire—has made national news this week, as the world has been captivated by the Granite State’s inability to properly dispose of a dead minke whale that washed ashore at Jenness Beach in Rye Monday. Though a juvenile, the whale’s carcass was too big for the dumpster and instead of folding in at the heaviest point, it rolled off. The video of the attempt is a macabre version of Markelle Fultz’s shot.



You might ask, Why put a dead whale in a dumpster? Well, where the hell else are you going to put it? Also, the Seacoast Science Center wanted to conduct a necropsy to see how the animal died.

From downtown!

Oh well, indeed.

