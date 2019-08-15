The Dolphins Are Still Finding New Ways To Embarrass Themselves

The Miami Dolphins’ turd carnival trucked up to Buffalo this weekend for a matchup with the rested, 4-1 Bills. Things got off to a predictably rough start as soon as the game started. On the second play from scrimmage, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins—who the Dolphins selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft—got himself tossed for scuffling with Bills lineman Cody Ford. Wilkins punched Ford and was summarily ejected from the game, 31 seconds after the contest started.



The Dolphins got the ball back and immediately lost 10 yards on a hilarious, uh, well, I’m not really sure what to call this . A failed double pass maybe ??? Officials ruled that Dolphins WR Albert Wilson did feign a pass before he went down, so the box score officially lists him as going 0-for-0 passing with one sack for 10 yards.

When reached for comment, Deadspin’s The Blowhole columnist Jordan Sargent called the play “beautiful stuff.”