In case you hadn’t heard the news, Eli Manning has a new show. Yes, the future Hall of Famer (?) and former New York Giants quarterback is hosting his own show. No, not the one with older brother Peyton on Monday nights. I’m talking about a brand new show on the Giants YouTube channel. The Eli Manning Show.



Eli has always come off as kind of dry, a little awkward, and some might even call his personality dull. Well, he is all of those things, and you get to see this as he hosts the premiere of his Youtube show alongside co-host and former Giants center Shaun O’Hara. I’m sure Manning had some debut show jitters heading in but having a trusted buddy in-studio with him seemed to help calm his nerves.

The first couple of guests were none other than Peyton and Cooper Manning. It honestly felt like we were right back on the Manningcast minus the football happening simultaneously. I must admit it is fun to hear these guys jab each other back and forth. This took me back to my childhood and throwing jabs with my younger bro. Even if you had no idea who these guys were, if you watched this and saw how the trio interacts, you’d be able to tell Eli is the youngest by how the elder two siblings gang up on him. Anyone with siblings will relate to this.

With everything Eli is doing in the media since his retirement plus his role with the Giants, it feels like he aspires to follow in the footsteps of another former Giants great, Michael Strahan, now of Good Morning America. Strahan came on as the first official in-studio guest on The Eli Manning show, and as usual, his personality took over the segment. It would be tough for most people to match the enormous personality of Strahan, but Eli does his best to guide the conversation with help from O’Hara.

After watching one episode of the new show, I’m not sure how Eli will do on his own, but if the show’s producers continue to line up guests that can carry the conversation, he might make it through season one. But I think Eli would be excellent on The Office, and his dry sense of humor would fit well with that cast of characters. Make him Dwight’s sidekick. The assistant to the assistant of the assistant regional manager. Should this show not work out, there’s always the potential reboot of The Office for Eli to fall back on.