The final NFL Powerless Rankings - and what these teams should do in the draft

For the final time this season, Deadspin highlights the teams stinking up the joint every single week.
In the last powerless rankings for the 2020 season, let’s take a look at some of the worst squads in the National Football League and assess what they need to rise from the gutters.
Let’s dive into the Week 17 powerless rankings.
5. Eagles
The Eagles are on this list because of their abysmal performance last night on Sunday Night Football. A win could have gotten them off the list to end the season, but now they will enter the offseason with only four wins and even more question marks.
Needs: The Eagles’ main problem is their lack of explosive playmakers in the passing game.
Who they could draft: Thanks to their tank job, the Eagles have the No. 6 pick and could improve their offense with a multitude of options in the 2021 draft, like Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith or LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase.
4. Bengals
The Bengals are a team that could head in the right direction if the organization executes this offseason. They got smacked by the Ravens in the last game of the season and let Baltimore rush for more than 400 yards on them. However, they have found their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, who will be recovering from a nasty knee injury this offseason and likely won’t be ready for the start of the season in 2021.
Needs: The Bengals desperately need to improve their offensive line. That should be the utmost priority with their No. 5 pick. The inability to protect Burrow led to the season-ending injury which could impact next season, as well. Cincinnati was one of the worst teams in the league in allowing sacks this year.
Who they could draft: They couldn’t go wrong with selecting a stud piece for their line like Penei Sewell from Oregon or Rashawn Slater from Northwestern.
3. Falcons
The Cockatoos had another disappointing season. They just couldn’t find a real rhythm all year and now questions about the future of Matt Ryan at quarterback are starting to surface. Yet, they have a whole lot of other issues outside of Ryan. They are still a very talented offensive team, and with the emergence of receiver Calvin Ridley, they are a hard team to game plan against. But they need to address other parts of their team.
Needs: Picking fourth, the Falcons need a defensive transformation. This is a team that was ranked 29th in the league in total defense and dead last in passing defense.
Who they could draft: They could do well by scoping up Patrick Surtain II from Alabama or Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech to improve the secondary.
2. Jets
The Jets are a team that is absolutely terrible. They didn’t do anything particularly well in 2020, and were particularly atrocious in the passing game - leading them to finish the season last in total offense and passing offense. A lot of that had to do with scheme but not all of it. The Jets will really need to think long about if a future with Sam Darnold at quarterback is worth it.
Needs: First, they need a legitimate coach. They rightfully fired Adam Gase, but now they need to make a strong hire to change the culture there. Someone like Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be the best option, but he likely won’t choose them. Yet, another candidate like Robert Saleh, defensive coordinator in San Fran, in addition to a good offensive coordinator hire, could get the job done.
Who they could draft: With the No. 2 pick, they should really take a look at grabbing Justin Fields from Ohio State, Zach Wilson from BYU, or Trey Lance from North Dakota State. Starting over with a new quarterback and a new coach may be the best option here.
1. Jaguars
The Jaguars are also bad at everything which is why they only have one win on the season. They need to make a lot of changes this season but they first need to grab Trevor Lawrence from Clemson to be their franchise quarterback.
Needs: Everything.
Who they could draft: They know that they will select Lawrence No. 1, so with the other picks in the draft class they need to make sure they do what it takes to improve a defense that was second-worst in the league in 2020. They also need to find some nice pieces to put on an offensive line that ranked 25th in the league in sacks allowed.
Everyone will pay attention to Lawrence as the new fresh face of the organization, but the success of Jacksonville’s draft will be determined by what they can do in rounds 2-7. There will be a lot of opportunities to pick up good talent that can give your team a foundation.