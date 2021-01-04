The final NFL Powerless Rankings - and what these teams should do in the draft

2. Jets

Image : Getty Images

The Jets are a team that is absolutely terrible. They didn’t do anything particularly well in 2020, and were particularly atrocious in the passing game - leading them to finish the season last in total offense and passing offense. A lot of that had to do with scheme but not all of it. The Jets will really need to think long about if a future with Sam Darnold at quarterback is worth it.



Needs: First, they need a legitimate coach. They rightfully fired Adam Gase, but now they need to make a strong hire to change the culture there. Someone like Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be the best option, but he likely won’t choose them. Yet, another candidate like Robert Saleh, defensive coordinator in San Fran, in addition to a good offensive coordinator hire, could get the job done.

Who they could draft: With the No. 2 pick, they should really take a look at grabbing Justin Fields from Ohio State, Zach Wilson from BYU, or Trey Lance from North Dakota State. Starting over with a new quarterback and a new coach may be the best option here.