Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Today, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks will be swapping some junk in boxes from their respective garages. The trade is centered around guard George Hill, who’s shooting 46.4 percent from three and could be useful to Milwaukee, but the real draw here is Australian five o’clock shadow Matthew Dellavedova returning to his first team.

Outside of Hill, the trade is appealing to the Bucks because they get to pass on the contracts of Delly and John Henson. It’s also appealing to John Henson, because he no longer has to live in Milwaukee.

Advertisement

Zach Lowe had the pick protections, so the Bucks probably won’t be giving up too much for Hill unless Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow melts down before his free agency in the summer of 2021:

Finally, with no Kyrie Irving on the team this time around, the best Australian-born point guard on Cleveland’s championship-winning team will be able to get the minutes he deserves.