The King dunks on Drumpf again, as athletes celebrate Joe & Kamala’s win on social media

Joe Biden is the next President of the United States. Kamala Harris is the next Vice President of the United States. Donald Trump will no longer be President of the United States.

Reacting to that news, which became official on Saturday with Pennsylvania being called for Biden and the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes putting the former VP over the top, “Sports Twitter” had plenty of reactions …

… starting with LeBron James, who posted an image of his block of Andre Iguodala to win the 2016 NBA title, only with Biden’s head on his body, and Trump’s head on Iguodala.

Gabrielle Union, who of course is married to Dwyane Wade, added one of her husband with James, recapping the way this all got wrapped up.

The role of James and other NBA players in making this happen was vital. It was their activism in the aftermath of Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shooting of Jacob Blake that led to arenas being turned into polling places in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, and other cities. That helped to drive turnout in key states that drove Trump out of office.

Madison Square Garden was another place to vote, and that’s where Spike Lee often can be found cheering for the Knicks. The director hit the streets of Brooklyn with a bottle of champagne, and …

… maybe he’ll have better luck when the Knicks finally win a title.

Other sports figures enjoyed retweeting some of the Internet’s best reactions, like CJ McCollum …

… and James again …

… and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell had his own more serious and heartfelt reaction …

… as did Tobias Harris …

… and as did Aubrey Huff.

Yeah, that guy is still here, and also wrong. The Republicans do not have the Senate. Two special elections in Georgia on January 5 will decide who has the Senate. And Kyle Kuzma took Saturday to offer a reminder of his important words from this summer.

There’s still more work ahead in undoing the damage of the last four years and moving forward. Saturday, though, is party time — on social media and in the streets.