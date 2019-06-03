For Sunday’s Game 2 in Toronto, a pair of remote cameras were set up at one end of the court. One (the angle you see above) appears to have been in the stanchion itself, and was operated by Getty Images’ Gregory Shamus, and captures the action just below the basket. The other (the first photo below) was behind the glass, operated by pool photographer Kyle Terada and covering the air just above the hoop.

Together, they captured a whole mess of really great photos from an angle we don’t often see, and, even more interesting than the action, the facial expressions of those driving, those defending, those trying to take a charge, and those just watching. Some players are nonchalant and some are intense, but patterns definitely emerge. Here are some of my favorites:

