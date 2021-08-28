Louisville coach Chris Mack is suspended for six games after being found to have violated university guidelines while being extorted by former assistant Dino Gaudio, who was sentenced Friday to a year of probation and a $10,000 fine for doing said extorting.

The takeaways here seem to be to follow protocol when attempting to keep evidence of your previous breaches of protocol — the recruiting violations that Gaudio threatened to expose — from reaching the media. Also, if you’re doing extortion, keep it in-state, because Gaudio’s guilty plea was to interstate communication with intent to extort, over a text message that traveled over state lines.

Duly noted, and how pleasant it is to see a story where a couple of jerks were jerks to each other, nobody got hurt, and both jerks faced some consequences for their jerkery.

Get down with the roundup…

It’s a busy world, full of stuff going on, and you can’t possibly read all the content that goes up on the World Wide Web on a daily basis. Including these news items, which I did not read, but have chosen to react to based entirely on their headlines…

Oregon announces starting QB for Fresno State (Duck Territory): It seems rather unfair that a team would get to name its opponent’s starting quarterback, but there’s nothing in the rules that says they can’t. [Ed. note: Bad-dum-tss… oh, I see how this is gonna go — Rich O.]

How Mets went from first place to collapsing in the second half (USA Today via Yahoo): Losing a lot of games. Like last night. And the night before that. And the two nights before that, too. And a whole bunch more over the course of this stupid month.

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing to drive second Cup car in 2022 (NASCAR): Driving one race car seems hard enough, but it’s worth taking on the challenge of a second because if you can be your own drafting partner, you’ll absolutely dominate the competition. Just know which car you’re driving to the win, because it would be a shame to see it all fall apart on a last-lap passing attempt gone awry. Like they say in racing, you’ve got to check yourself before you wreck yourself.



Boston Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tests positive for COVID-19 (ESPN): Enrique Hernández tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus.

Braves lineup is what it is for opener with Giants (Talking Chop): It would be really troublesome if it wasn’t what it was, as that would potentially rupture the space-time continuum. Atlanta won, 6-5, so the lineup, which was what it was, was good enough.

The reason Ron Rivera hasn’t named a starting QB yet (NBC Sports Washington): He’s waiting for Oregon to do it. Bad-dum-tss