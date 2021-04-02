The players we’d most like to see in the Big 3’s new season

Yup, he’s one. Image : Getty Images

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Big3 is returning after their 2020 cancelation due to COVID.

Haynes says the league will return to a 10-week schedule beginning on July 10 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, with their championship coming on September 4 at a location to be named later. The only other site listed outside of the Orleans Arena in Vegas is HBCU’s Xavier University in New Orleans. (Yes, the Orleans Arena is in Las Vegas and not New Orleans.)

CBS is reportedly returning as the league’s broadcast partner for what will be season four of the Big3. Over the years, we’ve seen many former NBA players earn opportunities across the board, most notably, seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, who earned Big3 MVP honors in 2019, leading the Triplets to a championship, and he was signed to the Detroit Pistons shortly thereafter. He was cut days before the 2019-20 season began but later earned an All-Tournament selection at The Tournament as part of Overseas Elite during the early stages of COVID.

As many who have popped up in the Ice Cube-led league, there are plenty of names who have yet to ever suit up in the Big3, who currently aren’t on an NBA roster. Here are a few we’d like to see.