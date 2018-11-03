Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Raptors played with some pretty mediocre effort on Friday which kept the terrible Phoenix Suns actually in a game going into the fourth quarter. One of the things that helped Toronto flip the switch and get the offense going was earning some quality assists through the legs of rookie big man Deandre Ayton.

The Raptors were down for most of the first half—Phoenix led the game 52-48 at halftime—but would go on two impressive scoring runs in the second to steal the road win. The most notable of the two was a bench-led 14-2 run in the fourth quarter after a Josh Jackson jumper brought the Suns within four points.

It is worth noting that Deandre Ayton was one of the bright spots of the Suns’ ultimate 107-98 loss. He finished the game with an impressive 17-point, 18-rebound double-double and two blocks, and was instrumental in keeping Phoenix within striking distance early in the final period. Unfortunately for him and the rest of his team, the Raptors are just so fucking good that they can more or less mail games like this in for 36 minutes and still come out on top, and also make bloggers like me focus on the lowlights of an otherwise impressive performance.