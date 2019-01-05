Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Seahawks kicker Seabastian Janikowski injured his leg on a missed 57-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half of tonight’s defensive struggle against the Cowboys, and Seattle has apparently decided that they don’t trust star punter Michael Dickson to attempt even extra points.

On their first possession where this could have come into play, the lack of a kicker was a net positive. Down 10-6 late in the third quarter, Seattle went for it on fourth and six from the Dallas 39. That drive ended in a touchdown, and up two points—a seemingly obvious extra-point scenario—Pete Carroll elected to go for two. Fox briefly showed Dickson practicing placekicks and it was ugly:

The Seahawks converted the two-point, going up 14-10. On the following kickoff, Dickson dropkicked. The additional point is already coming in handy, as Dallas responded with a touchdown that only gave them a three-point lead.