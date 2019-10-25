The Skins Are Horrendous, But At Least They're Quick About It

Here is an item that might actually cheer Skins fans about their cheerless excuse for a football team:

Advertisement

Last week, the Skins and Niners played in the mud and combined for nearly twice as many rushes (65) as passes (33). Thursday night, the Vikings got the ball with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter and proceeded to run it 19 times against just six passes, churning out drives that lasted 6:23 and 8:16. And that was that. The Skins lost, 19-9. They’re now 1-7.

If you have to watch the Skins, you poor bastards, at least there’s comfort in knowing it’ll all be over soon.