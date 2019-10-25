Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
The Skins Are Horrendous, But At Least They're Quick About It

Dom Cosentino
Filed to:Washington Redskins
Photo: Rob Carr (Getty)

Here is an item that might actually cheer Skins fans about their cheerless excuse for a football team:

Last week, the Skins and Niners played in the mud and combined for nearly twice as many rushes (65) as passes (33). Thursday night, the Vikings got the ball with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter and proceeded to run it 19 times against just six passes, churning out drives that lasted 6:23 and 8:16. And that was that. The Skins lost, 19-9. They’re now 1-7.

If you have to watch the Skins, you poor bastards, at least there’s comfort in knowing it’ll all be over soon.

Dom Cosentino
Dom Cosentino

Dom Cosentino is a staff writer at Deadspin.

