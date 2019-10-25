The Skins Are Horrendous, But At Least They're Quick About It

Here is an item that might actually cheer Skins fans about their cheerless excuse for a football team:
Last week, the Skins and Niners played in the mud and combined for nearly twice as many rushes (65) as passes (33). Thursday night, the Vikings got the ball with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter and proceeded to run it 19 times against just six passes, churning out drives that lasted 6:23 and 8:16. And that was that. The Skins lost, 19-9. They’re now 1-7.
If you have to watch the Skins, you poor bastards, at least there’s comfort in knowing it’ll all be over soon.