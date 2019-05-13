In a few short seconds, the kid defending the hoop in this clip learned a few important lessons about basketball. If you’re going to jump, really jump; if your opponent is palming the ball on you with a full head of steam, know they are trying to expose you; and finally, make sure to be aware of your surroundings, lest you get dunked on, pushed through a door, and filmed by your cackling teacher for the world to see.



Dunk law dictates that the girl who jammed this jam is now legally the principal of her school.