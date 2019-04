Screenshot: Twitter

There are many dogs out there in the world who can fetch, or can, say, run after a kicked soccer ball and pounce on it while their owner yells, “Look, she’s playing soccer!” None of those dogs are nearly as cool as this Scottish pooch:



Two-footed. Powerful dribbler. Can pick a pass from anywhere. Great header of the ball. This dog is ready to become a talisman for whichever team is wise enough to snap him up on the transfer market.