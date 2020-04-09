The Sports Personalities Affected By Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues its march, ravaging families and communities worldwide, the sports world finds itself at a crossroads, forever changed by the pandemic’s reach and left wondering how to proceed. The following is a look at some of the players, staffers, and personalities to have been infected, or had family who has been infected, by the virus.
Tom Dempsey
Kicking for the Saints in 1970, Dempsey, born with no toes on his right, kicking foot, nailed a game-winning field goal from a record 63 yards out (see photo above), blistering past the previous league high of 56 yards and earning him sole possession of the FG crown for nearly 30 years. Dempsey died on April 4 of complications brought on by the coronavirus. He was 73.
Sean Payton
Payton has had roots in the Big Easy since taking over the Saints in 2006. Doctors in the hard-hit city diagnosed the head coach with the bug and subsequently gave him an all-clear in late March.
Bobby Hebert, Sr.
The 81-year-old father of former Saints and Falcons quarterback Bobby Hebert Jr. died on March 29 after testing positive for coronavirus, his family said. The younger Hebert, now a radio analyst, had taken to the airwaves just hours before, expressing grief and warm recollections for his dad.
James Dolan
A Madison Square Garden press release in late March announced that Dolan, the Knicks and Rangers owner best known for his contentious relationships with fans and the press, had contracted the coronavirus. Disgruntled New Yorkers quickly turned the cable TV scion’s potentially life-threatening illness into a series of memes.
Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz center’s iconic display of hubris will live forever as a snapshot of the times. Gobert’s positive diagnosis, which almost immediately followed his theatrical flaunting of social-distance guidelines, prompted the NBA to cancel its season. He has since recovered — and changed his tune on the outbreak’s severity.
Donovan Mitchell
Mitchell, an apparent victim of collateral damage in Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert’s misguided flippancy, was reportedly not thrilled with his fellow big man’s antics. Mitchell has since recovered from the illness.
Marcus Smart
The Celtics guard, who never felt any symptoms and has since recovered, announced he will be donating his blood to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project.
Christian Wood
Despite having flu-like symptoms, Wood decided to play against the 76ers on March 11th, scoring a career-high 32 points in 39 minutes. Four days earlier, he guarded Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Did one give the virus to the other? We may never know.
Kevin Durant
The March 17th announcement that the two-time NBA Finals MVP was diagnosed with coronavirus, along with three other unnamed Brooklyn Nets, rocked the sports world. Durant, who had been recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered during last year’s finals, reported no flu-like symptoms despite his diagnosis.
David Edwards
The death of Edwards, a Queens native and Texas A&M standout from 1991 to 1994, was confirmed by his alma mater on March 23. The 5-9 guard still holds A&M’s single-season assists record (265).
“Anytime Aggies lose a member of the family, it hurts,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Hearing from his friends this was coronavirus related really hits close to home.”
Lee Green
Green, a member of two St. John’s tournament squads and a retired NYPD officer, died on March 23 after contracting the virus. The Bronx native was 49.
Patrick McEnroe
The 53-year-old retired tennis player and younger brother of John McEnroe is currently a tennis analyst for ESPN. He experienced minor symptoms at his New York City home in mid-march, but Is now feeling 100 percent.
Doris Burke
Burke is a beloved broadcaster and in 2017 became the first woman to become a full-time NBA game analyst. She felt her first symptoms on March 11, the same day the NBA suspended its season. Burke felt extraordinary fatigue for multiple weeks, but has since fully recovered.
Karl-Anthony Towns
On March 24, Towns announced that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, was placed in a medically-induced coma due to coronavirus complications and is still hospitalized in the ICU. His father, Karl Anthony Towns Sr., fell ill but has since recovered.
Jim Edmonds
Edmonds, known for his 8 Gold Glove awards as a center fielder and appearances on The Real Housewives of Orange County, was hospitalized in late March due to the coronavirus. He has since recovered, even making jokes about the disease on Instagram.
Maury Hanks
Hanks, a scout for the Detroit Pistons, was admitted to the ICU on March 23. Struggling to maintain the 57-year-old’s oxygen levels, doctors placed him on a ventilator. After more than a week of intubation, Hanks’s condition improved and he was discharged from intensive care.
Tony Boselli
Boselli, a retired bulwark of the Jaguars offensive line, was rushed to the ICU with respiratory issues after exposure to the virus. The five-time Pro Bowl pick’s condition has improved and he is recovering at home.