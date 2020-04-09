The Sports Personalities Affected By Coronavirus

Screenshot : Texas A&M

David Edwards

The death of Edwards, a Queens native and Texas A&M standout from 1991 to 1994, was confirmed by his alma mater on March 23. The 5-9 guard still holds A&M’s single-season assists record (265).

“Anytime Aggies lose a member of the family, it hurts,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Hearing from his friends this was coronavirus related really hits close to home.”