Our beloved colleague Dave McKenna tells good stories. He’s done a lot of cool shit, met many weird people in weird ways, and had his run-ins with the law. And after selfishly squirreling all his stories away in Slack and our brains for years, we’ve realized we have a societal obligation to share.

Dave has pissed off a lot of people over the years. Perhaps no one as much as billionaire businessman and Washington football team owner, Dan Snyder. This is the story of that tangled web of lawsuits, lawyers, and White House connections.