There are many reasons to be envious of fans with teams in contention for the College Football Playoff, but the most relevant to this weekend is the mental and physical energy expended to get to the end of the regular season tightrope will be enough to work off those Turkey Day calories. While the rest of us may watch the holiday weekend football slate between naps and plates of leftovers, no one will be sleeping in living rooms from Fort Worth to Columbus, Ann Arbor to Athens, Los Angeles, and Baton Rouge.



Drinks will be spilled, windows will be fogged, remotes will be thrown, and I couldn’t be more jealous. We know a CFP berth is on the wish list of the top six teams, so let’s take a look at what they’ll have to do, or in some cases, need to have happen to get there.