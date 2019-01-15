Photo: David Zalubowski (Getty)

Technically, the second-place Golden State Warriors were playing against the best team in the West when they took the floor tonight against the Denver Nuggets. But it took them only 12 minutes to show just how misleading the standings can be, absolutely exploding for a franchise-record 10 three-pointers and 51 total points in just the first quarter. That’s the most points scored by one team in a first quarter in the NBA’s shot clock era, and it’s a Warriors mark for any quarter surpassed only by a game in 1989.

Durant, Thompson, and Curry dominated with 17, 13, and 12 points respectively. They made it look easy, too—just walking down the court and pulling up for the swish on multiple occasions. Durant himself was a perfect 7-for-7, and on the whole, the team only missed six shots. Here’s the prettiest thing you’ll see all night:

The Nuggets, for their part, notched a remarkable 38 on the quarter thanks in part to a Jamal Murray halfcourt buzzer-beater. They needed approximately four more of those to stay on the Warriors’ pace.