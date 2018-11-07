Photo: Will Newton (Getty)

The pestilential Wizards lost last night, again, bringing their record this season to a pitiful 2-8. Terminally unfunny center Dwight Howard—whose teammates universally cannot stand him—is back from a butt injury, and the Wizards are in such a sorry state of internecine bickering that Howard is the man who has been tasked with “saving the Wizards season with smiles and good vibes.”



Maybe he can do that, or at least provide a lightning rod for the dirty looks and passive-aggressive comments that John Wall and Bradley Beal normally reserve for each other, but one thing he cannot do is find the bottom of the net, or the top, or the rim, or the right side of the backboard from anywhere beyond five feet. Howard was less accurate with this shot than he apparently is with his evening meal of ribs in bed.

Cue that one up with Stephen A. Smith’s exasperated rant on the soggy-ass Wizards, and you’ll know all you need to about this dreadful team.