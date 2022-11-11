We have something that just might make your day, weekend, or month, depending on how things are going in your life.

Yeah OK, it’s a little staged, but I’m a sucker for this ESPN video that accompanied the announcement of the USMNT roster for the World Cup yesterday. You can lose sight that this is quite simply, the accomplishment of all these players’ lives and the enormity of it.

Weston McKennie, who was a lock to make this roster for two years or so now and must’ve known, still can’t quite come to terms with being told his dream has come true.

Josh Sargent, who must’ve thought his chance had gone with all the squads he didn’t make during qualifying, must be paralyzed with shock and elation.

Jordan Morris, who has blown out a knee twice and had one that cost him a move to Europe, is clearly overcome. They probably told him during what is an excruciating rehab that all the work was for this, but did he really believe it at the time?

We think we know what it means to these guys, or that we care more than they do. But we can’t really. Anyway, I just like unchecked happiness.

( For the full 26-man roster, click here.)