Everton beat Leicester City this morning, thanks in part to Leicester beef man Wes Morgan getting himself sent off after a series of bad tackles. But the man who carried the day was Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

With the score tied 1-1 and Everton up a man, Sigurdsson received a pass, undressed his man with a nifty turn, and then uncorked a gorgeous strike from way outside the box that splashed the top corner. Consider this Sigurdsson’s Goal of the Year submission.