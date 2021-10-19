Rise and shine, it’s NBA day.

The season begins at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday with the Brooklyn Nets taking on the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Early on Tuesday morning, TNT dropped its annual trailer to begin the season and for those of you who react to the Succession theme the same way NFL fans do the Monday Night Football theme, this one’s for you.

HBO’s hit series about the loveable, backstabbing Roy family was heavily promoted in the lead-up to its Oct. 17 Season 3 premiere and it paid off with 1.4 million viewers — the most for a premiere of any of the networks’ original series since the launch of the HBO Max app. TNT decided to ride that wave and make its own version of the Succession opening credits to open the NBA’s 75th season.

Instead of clips of the Roy family in their youth walking ponies and playing tennis flashing forward to the present corporate goliath Waystar Royco, it’s clips of NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, etc. in their youth and flashing forward to HD clips of them currently dominating the NBA. The trailer also includes clips of Inside the NBA host and analysts Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, once young and now, let’s just say they’re experienced.

These trailers are always a treat for basketball fans to wet their appetite for a run that begins during pumpkin spice season and doesn’t end until it’s time for beach days in Chicago, Boston, and New York. Still, the best trailer is the one from the lockout shortened 2011-12 season. Anyone who appreciates NBA history should get goosebumps while watching it.