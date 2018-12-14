You won’t know either of these schools, but man, this was fun. Down two points with 12.7 seconds left in overtime Wednesday against Bryant and Stratton, the Cazenovia Wildcats needed a miracle. First, Raishun Richardson nailed a reverse layup with 2.6 seconds left to tie the score at 112, then freshman Majesty Wilder—great name—took advantage of an errant inbounds pass to get himself an open three as time expired. He hit his stance, and the shot dropped.



The person taking video had every reason to flip out:

Wilder had only shot 3-of-20 from three on the season before his game-winner. Buzzer-beaters just look cooler in high school-sized gyms.

H/t to Ben