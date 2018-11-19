You may have seen a quote from Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. going around this morning, about the New York Giants’ chances of winning the rest of their games and making the playoffs at 9-7. “Six games left, it’s really only crazy until you do it,” Beckham told reporters, as if he was in a movie.



Or maybe a commercial. While watching football yesterday you may have also seen a new Nike ad featuring Beckham, the tagline of which is “It’s only crazy until you do it.”

Odell Beckham Jr. turned his postgame quotes into a crummy commercial. That’s corny!