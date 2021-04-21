This week in The Ladies Room: Justine Siegal

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

In this latest episode, we talk with Justine Siegal, the first woman to coach for an MLB team, the first woman to throw batting practice for Cleveland, and a fierce advocate for women’s baseball. We ask Justine why girls get shunted off into softball and if/when we’ll see a woman play in MLB.

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus delve into why a European Super League was always a non-starter and how the DeShaun Watson sexual assault scandal somehow manages to get worse every day. Plus, we explore the difference between Jane’s trip to the Met and all the times Julie has upset docents at museums.



New episodes drop weekly, and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, we hope you’ll subscribe and leave a review. You can listen to Justine Siegal and every episode here.