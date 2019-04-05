Photo: Getty

This morning, the Fairborn Skyhawks of Fairborn, Ohio announced that they had hired Brooklyn Summitt, née Brooklyn Pumroy, to be the school’s new girls’ basketball coach. One of her new assistant coaches will be her husband Tyler Summitt.

You may remember Tyler, son of legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, as the former Marquette assistant coach and former Louisiana Tech head coach who resigned in 2016 after he admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship.” Neither Summitt nor the school clarified exactly what sort of relationship led to Summitt’s resignation, though he divorced his wife shortly after he resigned and he recently married Pumroy, who played for him at both Marquette and Louisiana Tech.

After rumors began swirling in early 2016 that Summitt had impregnated one of the two players that followed him from Marquette to Louisiana Tech, Ashley Santos—the other player who fit the bill along with Pumroy—posted a photo of herself to prove that she was not pregnant. All Summitt said about the rumors in his only interview since resigning is that “what transpired did not result in [him] becoming a father.”

Summitt was 21 when he started as an assistant at Marquette, and only 23 when he was hired by Louisiana Tech. The Fairborn assistant gig will be his first coaching work since resigning three years ago.