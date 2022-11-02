Tim McGraw once again paid tribute to his father, Tug, during Game 3 of a Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series game.

The country music star got a rousing ovation from the crowd when he appeared on the big screen last night wearing a baby blue Phils jersey with his dad’s No. 45 on it.

The elder McGraw recorded the final out of the 1980 Fall Classic — striking out Willie Wilson of the Kansas City Royals — helping secure Philadelphia’s first-ever title. He pitched in the City of Brotherly Love from 1975-84.

In 2008, the Grammy Award winner spread his dad’s ashes on the mound before throwing out the first pitch. That year, the Phils beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to clinch the crown.

McGraw, who is married to fellow country artist and icon Faith Hill, previously tweeted out his support for the team with a video of his pops.

Tug McGraw was also a member of the Miracle Mets, who defeated the Baltimore Orioles to win the World Series in 1969.

Tim didn’t know who his dad was until he was 11. Earlier this year the musician told NPR that they met up for lunch and Tug told him they could be friends, not family.

The Phillies currently have a 2-1 World Series advantage after a 7-0 drubbing of the Houston Astros.