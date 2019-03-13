Screenshot: KLKN

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got a truly monumental revenge win tonight in the Big Ten Tournament, erasing the bitter memory of their 76-69 loss to Rutgers back in January by beating the Scarlet Knights 68-61 in yet another installment of this classic Big Ten rivalry.

Rutgers getting beat is something that only happens about 15 to 20 times a year, so this win called for a tremendous celebration. Nebraska head coach Tim Miles obliged, and he paid the price, tripping over an unidentified object as he waved to fans while going off to the court. He recovered beautifully, however, almost somersaulting to his feet before showing the “Safe” sign to the crowd.

The glasses stayed on, too!