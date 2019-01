Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty)

Tony Romo’s ability to sit in the broadcast booth and accurately predict what’s about to happen on the field is something we’re all familiar with, but it was still hard not to impressed by the run he went on during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game, which earned him the nickname “Romostradamus” from mega-dork Jim Nantz.



Truly, he was on fire:

I’m now convinced that if Tony Romo were a defensive coordinator his team would never surrender a single touchdown.