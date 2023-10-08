Top 25 roundup: Georgia Tech stuns No. 17 Miami at last second

Haynes King's 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary with one second left led Georgia Tech to a stunning 23-20 upset of No. 17 Miami on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) capitalized four plays after Miami, with victory seemingly in hand, faced third-and-10 from the Georgia Tech 30 with 26 seconds to play.

However, Donald Chaney Jr. fumbled after a 4-yard gain, and Georgia Tech's Kyle Kennard recovered at the 26. After an incompletion, King threw 30 yards to Malik Rutherford, and then spiked a snap to stop the clock with 10 seconds remaining, setting up the game-winning touchdown throw.

Miami fell to 4-1 and lost its ACC opener. The Hurricanes dominated in total yards (454-250), first downs (23-12) and time of possession (35:26-24:34). But they also finished with five turnovers to two for the Yellow Jackets.

No. 1 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13

Carson Beck established career highs of 389 yards and four touchdown passes to help the Bulldogs roll past the Wildcats in Southeastern Conference play at Athens, Ga.

Brock Bowers caught seven passes for 132 yards and a touchdown for Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC), which extended its school-record winning streak to 23 games. Bowers moved into second place in school history with 24 career touchdown catches, trailing only Terrence Edwards (30 from 1999-2002).

Devin Leary was 10-of-26 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns for Kentucky (5-1, 2-1). Ray Davis had a scoring reception and rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries after compiling a career-high 280 rushing yards against Florida one week earlier.

No. 2 Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

J.J. McCarthy passed for 219 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores as the Wolverines rolled over Minnesota in Minneapolis in their Big Ten matchup.

Blake Corum rushed for 69 yards on nine carries and a touchdown for Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). Will Johnson and Keon Sabb returned interceptions for the Wolverines, who scored a season high in points.

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed just 5 of 16 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Gophers (3-3, 1-2). Minnesota was limited to 169 total yards. Michigan led 24-10 at halftime.

No. 12 Oklahoma 34, No. 3 Texas 30

Dillon Gabriel threw for 285 yards and a touchdown, ran for 113 yards and another score and led a last-minute touchdown drive to lift the Sooners to a win over the Longhorns in Dallas.

Texas took a 30-27 lead with 1:17 remaining on Bert Auburn's 47-yard field goal. But Gabriel quickly engineered a drive to set up Oklahoma in Longhorns territory and flipped the ball to Nic Anderson in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining to give the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) the upset win.

Jonathon Brooks ran for 129 yards and a touchdown, and Quinn Ewers threw for 346 yards and a TD with two interceptions for Texas (5-1, 2-1).

No. 4 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17

Marvin Harrison Jr. reeled in eight catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, and the defense made several big plays as the Buckeyes rallied to defeat the Terrapins in Columbus, Ohio.

Kyle McCord found Cade Stover for a 44-yard touchdown pass to put the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) ahead 27-17 early in the fourth quarter. Harrison added a 17-yard TD catch with 7:01 to play to make it 34-17. McCord was 19-for-29 passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

It was 10-10 at the half before Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa scrambled for a 9-yard TD run, only to have the Buckeyes respond with a 4-yard scoring run by Chip Trayanum at 8:56 of the third to tie it at 17-17. The Terrapins fell to 5-1, with a 2-1 mark in conference play.

No. 5 Florida State 39, Virginia Tech 17

Trey Benson rushed for a career-high 200 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries as the Seminoles beat the Hokies in an ACC matchup in Tallahassee, Fla.

After totaling 189 yards on the ground through his first four games, Benson broke out against Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC), scoring on runs of 62 and 85 yards. Jordan Travis completed 18 of 24 passes for 170 yards, with a pair of touchdowns to Johnny Wilson, and threw an interception for the Seminoles (5-0, 3-0).

Bhayshul Tuten rushed for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 99 yards for another as the Hokies got outgained 452-313.

No. 25 Louisville 33, No. 10 Notre Dame 20

Jawhar Jordan bolted for two touchdown runs in the second half to propel the Cardinals over the visiting Fighting Irish.

Jordan carried 21 times for 143 yards as Louisville (6-0) won its eighth straight game at home dating back to last season and matched its longest winning streak since 2000.

Under first-year coach Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals also overwhelmed the Fighting Irish, forcing five turnovers. Notre Dame (5-2) had committed just two turnovers in its first six games. Facing a heavy Cardinals rush, which produced five sacks, Sam Hartman completed 22 of 38 passes for 254 yards, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

No. 11 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20

Jalen Milroe passed for a career-high 321 yards and matched his career best with three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide topped the Aggies in SEC play at College Station, Texas.

Jermaine Burton had a career-best nine receptions, matched his career high of 197 yards and caught two touchdown passes as Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) moved into sole possession of first place in the SEC West.

Max Johnson was 14-of-25 passing for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Johnson threw a touchdown pass to younger brother Jake Johnson while Le'Veon Moss rushed for a score.

UCLA 25, No. 13 Washington State 17

Keegan Jones scored two rushing touchdowns 1:43 apart in the fourth quarter and the Bruins held on to beat the Cougars at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Carson Steele rushed for 140 yards on 30 carries and Dante Moore completed 22 of 44 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions for UCLA (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

Led by quarterback Cameron Ward, Washington State (4-1, 1-1) came into the game ranked second in the nation in passing yards per game (405.8). But Ward was limited to 197 yards on 19-of-39 passing with a touchdown and his first two interceptions of the season.

No. 14 North Carolina 40, Syracuse 7

Drake Maye passed for 442 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score to highlight a dominant performance by the Tar Heels, who rolled over the Orange in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina (5-0, 2-0 ACC) outgained Syracuse 644-221 and scored on eight of its first nine possessions in remaining perfect on the season. Nate McCollum (seven catches, 135 yards) and Kobe Paysour (three catches, 100 yards, one TD) were among the Tar Heels' receiving standouts.

Garrett Shrader went 15 of 21 for 124 yards with an interception for Syracuse (4-2, 0-2). LeQuint Allen chipped in 38 rushing yards and a score.

No. 15 Oregon State 52, Cal 40

DJ Uiagalelei completed 19 of 25 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Beavers to a win against the Golden Bears in a Pac-12 game in Berkeley, Calif.

Running back Damien Martinez rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Jack Velling caught three short touchdown passes for Oregon State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12).

Cal redshirt freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza made his first start and went 21-of-32 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Isaiah Ifanse had two touchdowns rushing and another receiving for Cal (3-3, 1-2).

No. 16 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20

Ulysses Bentley IV rushed for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as the Rebels rallied late for the second straight week and beat the Razorbacks in Oxford, Miss.

After Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC) took a 20-17 lead with 13 straight points in the second half, Bentley answered when he capped a 75-yard drive by dashing 7 yards for a 24-20 lead with 7:49 left in the game.

A 13-point favorite, Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) got insurance from Caden Davis' second field goal, from 22 yards, and a pick by John Saunders Jr. Jaxson Dart went 16-for-25 for 153 yards and a touchdown pass for the Rebels, while KJ Jefferson threw for 252 yards with a pair of touchdowns to Ty Washington (seven catches, 90 yards) and two interceptions for Arkansas.

No. 23 LSU 49, No. 21 Missouri 39

Jayden Daniels passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 130 yards and another score as LSU rallied past Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC), which was down 22-7 in the second quarter, also got big games from Logan Diggs (134 yards, one TD), Malik Nabers (six receptions, 146 yards, one TD) and Brian Thomas Jr. (four catches, 66 yards, one TD).

Brady Cook passed for 395 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Missouri (5-1, 1-1). The team also got big contributions from Cody Schrader (114 yards rushing, three TDs), Luther Burden III (11 receptions, 149 yards) and Theo Wease Jr. (four catches, 80 yards, one TD).

Wyoming 24, No. 24 Fresno State 19

Cole Godbout's tipped-ball interception with 46 seconds left quashed the Bulldogs' last-ditch comeback bid against the Cowboys in Laramie, Wyo.

Godbout, a defensive lineman, tipped Logan Fife's pass at the line of scrimmage and returned it 23 yards to the Fresno State 25. Two kneel-downs later, Wyoming (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) snapped Fresno State's 14-game winning streak, the second-longest streak in FBS prior to game time, dating back to last year.

Mikey Keene threw for 218 yards and completed 23 of 35 passes for the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) before leaving with a leg injury in the fourth quarter. Fife was 7 of 11 for 68 yards, including a scrambling 8-yard touchdown pass to Mac Dalena with 5:17 left in the game that got Fresno State within one score.

—Field Level Media