Photo: David Ramos (Getty Images)

Not even 30 seconds had passed before Tottenham decided to turn up their Spursiness and put themselves in a goal-sized hole against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

After getting the ball on the left side of the penalty box, Sadio Mané tried to sling a cross into the middle. Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko then stuck his arm out while trying to tell his teammates where to go on defense. The move proved to be to his team’s detriment as Mané’s cross bounced off his chest and onto his arm while Sissoko was in the box. A penalty was awarded to Liverpool and Mohamed Salah slotted it right past Hugo Lloris for the early goal.

Looks like the “lads, it’s Tottenham” pregame speech that Jürgen Klopp gave his squad is working out pretty well.