Today, I’m trashing the New York Jets.

Smh.

The future is now. That’s why you can’t trade a star safety like Jamal Adams. Somehow, some way you have to get the player and coach on the same page.

Advertisement

They don’t have to love each other, just work with each other. The Jets did the easy thing, unloading talent for draft picks.

No wonder the Jets haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1969.